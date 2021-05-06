Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $17.00. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 22.73% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of LBAI stock opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average of $14.49.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.75%. Research analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LBAI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 263.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 130,390 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 210,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lucas Capital Management lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 72,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

