L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.64

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.64 and last traded at $34.62, with a volume of 400017 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.98.

Several research firms have weighed in on AIQUY. Zacks Investment Research lowered L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Societe Generale raised L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.31 and a 200-day moving average of $32.52.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.509 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from L’Air Liquide’s previous annual dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. L’Air Liquide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in L’Air Liquide by 3.1% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 75,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 163,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About L'Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments.

