LafargeHolcim Ltd Plans Dividend of $0.85 (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)

LafargeHolcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) declared a dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.8493 per share by the construction company on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

Shares of LafargeHolcim stock opened at $12.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.35. LafargeHolcim has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $12.69.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered LafargeHolcim from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BNP Paribas lowered LafargeHolcim from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

