KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KVH Europe A/S is a wholly owned subsidiary of USA-based KVH Industries, Inc. KVH is a leading provider of in-motion satellite TV and communication systems, having designed, manufactured, and sold more than one lakhs mobile satellite antennas for applications on boats, RVs, trucks, buses, and automobiles. KVH Europe is the preferred supplier of marine satellite TV systems to leading powerboat builders like Sunseeker, Princess, Fairline, Rodriquez, Azimut, and Astondoa. KVH’s mission is to connect mobile customers with the same digital television entertainment, communications, and Internet services that they enjoy in their home and offices. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of KVH Industries from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ:KVHI opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.02. The stock has a market cap of $251.02 million, a P/E ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 0.81. KVH Industries has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $15.29.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $44.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.07 million. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that KVH Industries will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brent C. Bruun sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $59,200.00. Also, COO Brent C. Bruun sold 2,087 shares of KVH Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,335.00, for a total transaction of $2,786,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,106,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,226 shares of company stock worth $3,180,658. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of KVH Industries by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 16,089 shares in the last quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KVH Industries by 691.5% during the fourth quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC now owns 676,316 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,676,000 after acquiring an additional 590,871 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KVH Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of KVH Industries by 271.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

