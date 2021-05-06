Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $37.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.74% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Koppers Holdings Inc., with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. Their products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end-markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber and construction industries. Including their joint ventures, the company serve their customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, China and Europe. “

KOP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of Koppers stock opened at $34.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day moving average is $31.66. Koppers has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $39.15.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $393.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.10 million. Koppers had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $238,232.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,304.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Koppers during the first quarter worth $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Koppers during the first quarter worth $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Koppers by 12,100.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

