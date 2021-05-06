Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 1,685.31% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $651.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Kontoor Brands updated its FY21 guidance to $3.70-3.80 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 3.700-3.800 EPS.

Shares of NYSE KTB traded up $4.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.98. 7,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,634. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $67.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

In other Kontoor Brands news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,145,048.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

KTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kontoor Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.11.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

