Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Upgraded to “Positive” at OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KSS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kohl’s from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. FIG Partners upgraded Kohl’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.65.

Shares of Kohl’s stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.00. 26,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,543,328. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of -38.13 and a beta of 2.04. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $64.16.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 20.58%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

