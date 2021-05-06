Klingman & Associates LLC Reduces Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Klingman & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Adobe by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,836 shares of company stock worth $7,093,673 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $486.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $490.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $479.56. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $348.01 and a 52-week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

