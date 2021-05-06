Kleros Achieves Market Capitalization of $162.12 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 5th. Over the last week, Kleros has traded 47.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kleros has a market cap of $162.12 million and $8.02 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000466 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006074 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00012173 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00024491 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $912.12 or 0.01595909 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 608,121,784 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

