Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

KLPEF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered Klépierre from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Klépierre from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KLPEF opened at $27.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.50. Klépierre has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

KlÃ©pierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at Â22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year.

