KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) & Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Head-To-Head Analysis

KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) and Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KLDiscovery and Eventbrite’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KLDiscovery $312.05 million 1.10 -$54.01 million ($1.27) -6.34 Eventbrite $326.80 million 6.12 -$68.76 million ($0.84) -25.60

KLDiscovery has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eventbrite. Eventbrite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KLDiscovery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for KLDiscovery and Eventbrite, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KLDiscovery 0 0 1 0 3.00 Eventbrite 0 3 2 0 2.40

KLDiscovery currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 73.91%. Eventbrite has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential downside of 34.88%. Given KLDiscovery’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe KLDiscovery is more favorable than Eventbrite.

Profitability

This table compares KLDiscovery and Eventbrite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLDiscovery -19.62% -35.43% -8.25% Eventbrite -134.78% -63.75% -27.38%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.2% of Eventbrite shares are held by institutional investors. 42.6% of KLDiscovery shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of Eventbrite shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

KLDiscovery has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eventbrite has a beta of 3.12, suggesting that its share price is 212% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KLDiscovery beats Eventbrite on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

KLDiscovery Company Profile

KLDiscovery Inc. provides eDiscovery and data recovery services to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula, an end-to-end information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review (EDR), a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool. It also provides KLD Analytics, which offers technology-assisted review tools for predictive coding, workflow, email threading, near-duplicate detection, and language identification; KLD Processing, a processing platform; managed review services, such as providing facilities, staffing, and expertise necessary to review large and complex data sets in various types of matters comprising litigation, investigations, and regulatory reviews; and digital forensics services. In addition, the company offers information archiving services, such as legal hold management; Office 365 migration and management; and Nebula Big Data Store, an enterprise-grade storage solution. Further, it provides data recovery services; email recovery services; tape services comprising backup infrastructure migration and consolidation, legacy tape and data remediation, and recovery from physically-damaged and quickly-erased or partially-overwritten tapes; and data destruction services, as well as mobile phone repair services. Additionally, the company provides data recovery software, such as Ontrack EasyRecovery and Ontrack PowerControls. KLDiscovery Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc. operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

