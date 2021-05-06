KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in KLA were worth $26,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $311.92 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $158.46 and a 52 week high of $359.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $325.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.31.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Several analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 target price (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.59.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

