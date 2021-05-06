KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on July 30th

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of KIO opened at $16.12 on Thursday. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.82.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

