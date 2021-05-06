KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Hits New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $57.25 and last traded at $57.20, with a volume of 69711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.63.

The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.34%.

A number of analysts recently commented on KKR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.54.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,351,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,787,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,509,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $182,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,814 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,224,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,304,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,932 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,445,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $787,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,043,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,530,000 after purchasing an additional 936,160 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.70.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

