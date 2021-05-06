Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,045 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $4,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,784,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,181,000 after buying an additional 433,698 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,426,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,223,000 after acquiring an additional 149,150 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,250,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,705,000 after purchasing an additional 31,023 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,231,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,423,000 after purchasing an additional 35,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KRG shares. KeyCorp raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $20.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.29, a P/E/G ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.67. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 2.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.96%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

