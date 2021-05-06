Kingstone Companies (KINS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.32 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. On average, analysts expect Kingstone Companies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Shares of KINS opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.64 million, a PE ratio of -141.14 and a beta of 0.94. Kingstone Companies has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.98%.

KINS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingstone Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.