Kingdom Game 4.0 Market Capitalization Hits $1.85 Million (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0594 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $30,589.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00070112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.61 or 0.00267751 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $651.55 or 0.01143158 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00031871 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.85 or 0.00743652 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,124.96 or 1.00226611 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Kingdom Game 4.0

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 coins and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kingdom Game 4.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

