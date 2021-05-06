Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Given New C$175.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$165.00 to C$175.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.12% from the company’s current price.

KXS has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$200.00 target price on shares of Kinaxis in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Kinaxis from C$260.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$190.00 price objective on shares of Kinaxis in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kinaxis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$200.00.

Shares of KXS stock traded up C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$146.91. 71,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,933. Kinaxis has a 52-week low of C$124.05 and a 52-week high of C$224.98. The stock has a market cap of C$4.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 245.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$153.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$172.73.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$71.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$70.71 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinaxis will post 1.3999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

