Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Short Interest Update

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,500 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the March 31st total of 157,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,325.0 days.

KMMPF has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.05.

Shares of KMMPF stock opened at $15.44 on Thursday. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $15.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.95.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

