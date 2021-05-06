KHD Humboldt Wedag International (OTCMKTS:KHDHF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.84

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG (OTCMKTS:KHDHF)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.84 and traded as high as $1.87. KHD Humboldt Wedag International shares last traded at $1.87, with a volume of 433 shares.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.84.

About KHD Humboldt Wedag International (OTCMKTS:KHDHF)

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG, a holding company, provides various engineering products and services for the cement industry worldwide. The company offers clean technology solutions; and pyroprocessing equipment, including preheaters, rotary kilns, clinker coolers, and large fans, as well as calciner, bypass, and firing systems.

