Kforce Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Kforce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Kforce’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KFRC. Zacks Investment Research cut Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist raised their price target on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised their price target on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Shares of KFRC opened at $59.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.45. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Kforce has a 12 month low of $25.73 and a 12 month high of $62.00.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The business had revenue of $363.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 39.15%.

In related news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total value of $820,800.00. Also, Director Mark F. Furlong sold 25,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $1,196,250.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,840 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,145. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFRC. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Kforce in the fourth quarter worth about $17,093,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Kforce in the first quarter worth about $12,184,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kforce by 615.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 142,332 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kforce in the fourth quarter worth about $5,829,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kforce by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,139,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,052,000 after purchasing an additional 108,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

