KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $5.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.98. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s FY2022 earnings at $6.18 EPS.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $109.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $109.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.81 and a 200 day moving average of $89.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.89%.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $1,964,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.