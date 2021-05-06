Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) PT Raised to $172.00 at KeyCorp

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $165.00 to $172.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.72% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MTCH. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.95.

Shares of MTCH opened at $143.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of -217.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group has a 52-week low of $87.56 and a 52-week high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $4,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,866,353.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

