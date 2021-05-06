KeyCorp Boosts Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Price Target to $62.00

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $57.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.50% from the stock’s current price.

CENTA has been the subject of several other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA opened at $53.22 on Thursday. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $30.03 and a 12 month high of $55.07. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.70.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $592.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CENTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.