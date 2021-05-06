KeyCorp Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $4,000.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective raised by research analysts at KeyCorp from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.30% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q3 2021 earnings at $12.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $14.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $16.47 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $19.14 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,094.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,270.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,259.60 and its 200-day moving average is $3,201.53. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $2,320.00 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,242 shares of company stock worth $384,691,177. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548,014 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,328 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 35,361.0% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 249,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 24,444.3% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,444 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,636,000 after acquiring an additional 217,554 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

