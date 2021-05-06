Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.100-0.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $134.60 million-$134.60 million.Key Tronic also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to 0.100-0.200 EPS.

Key Tronic stock opened at $7.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.94. Key Tronic has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $10.48. The stock has a market cap of $76.50 million, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.76.

Key Tronic Company Profile

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

