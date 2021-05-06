Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.100-0.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $134.60 million-$134.60 million.Key Tronic also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to 0.100-0.200 EPS.
Key Tronic stock opened at $7.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.94. Key Tronic has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $10.48. The stock has a market cap of $76.50 million, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.76.
Key Tronic Company Profile
