Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.100-0.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-$140 million.Key Tronic also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 0.100-0.120 EPS.
NASDAQ KTCC opened at $7.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.94. Key Tronic has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The firm has a market cap of $76.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.76.
About Key Tronic
