Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.100-0.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-$140 million.Key Tronic also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 0.100-0.120 EPS.

NASDAQ KTCC opened at $7.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.94. Key Tronic has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The firm has a market cap of $76.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.76.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

