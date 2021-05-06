Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) a €150.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €138.33 ($162.75).

Shares of EPA SU opened at €134.54 ($158.28) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €132.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €122.76. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 52-week high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

