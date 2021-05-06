Kenneth G. Cole Sells 32,094 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Stock

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,851,370.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $65.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $38.98 and a 1 year high of $65.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.91.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Masco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,108,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $390,448,000 after purchasing an additional 39,715 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,525,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,608,000 after buying an additional 969,633 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Masco by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,778,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,563,000 after acquiring an additional 134,086 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Masco by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,478,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,062,000 after acquiring an additional 492,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Masco by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,476,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,955,000 after acquiring an additional 41,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

