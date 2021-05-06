Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $40.97, but opened at $41.99. Kennametal shares last traded at $39.78, with a volume of 13,412 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.11%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.22.

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.02, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.72.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $484.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,814. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $847,968.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,048.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 108,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Kennametal Company Profile (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

