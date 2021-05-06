Kellogg Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:K)

Kellogg (NYSE:K) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 16,979 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 230% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,145 call options.

Shares of K traded up $4.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.37. 265,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,283,503. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $4,856,705.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $30,310,063 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,604,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,822,000 after acquiring an additional 240,068 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 189,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after purchasing an additional 29,626 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,971,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kellogg by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,289,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,245,000 after acquiring an additional 162,483 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 189,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,784,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on K shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

