Kellogg Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:K)

Kellogg (NYSE:K) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 16,979 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 230% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,145 call options.
Shares of K traded up $4.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.37. 265,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,283,503. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $72.88.
Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.
In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $4,856,705.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $30,310,063 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,604,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,822,000 after acquiring an additional 240,068 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 189,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after purchasing an additional 29,626 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,971,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kellogg by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,289,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,245,000 after acquiring an additional 162,483 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 189,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,784,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on K shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.
About Kellogg
Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
