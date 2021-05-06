Kellogg (NYSE:K) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kellogg (NYSE:K) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.070-4.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Kellogg also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.07-4.11 EPS.

Shares of K stock traded up $4.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,570,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,727. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.68. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kellogg has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.25.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $5,340,876.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 500,001 shares of company stock worth $30,310,063 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

