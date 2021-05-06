KBC Group NV Reduces Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 61.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 64,752 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HES. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $140,733.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,886,051.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $284,204.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 280,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,208,938.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,635 shares of company stock valued at $17,580,656. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

NYSE:HES opened at $80.95 on Thursday. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $81.57. The stock has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.24 and a 200-day moving average of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -105.26%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.