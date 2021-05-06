KBC Group NV Has $2.67 Million Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 452.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on Z. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.25.

Zillow Group stock opened at $113.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.06 and a beta of 1.14. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.42 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

In related news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total value of $72,571.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,987,851.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.38, for a total value of $631,900.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 514,714 shares of company stock worth $76,067,653. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

