KBC Group NV Buys 11,432 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,432 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CyrusOne by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 185,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,597,000 after purchasing an additional 11,735 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in CyrusOne by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 26,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in CyrusOne by 347.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 26,710 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in CyrusOne by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 163,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after purchasing an additional 61,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its position in CyrusOne by 1,045.7% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays increased their target price on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities decreased their target price on CyrusOne from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.17.

Shares of CONE opened at $69.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of -266.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $86.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.66.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

