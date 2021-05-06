KBC Group NV Acquires 51 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 395.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $262.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.64 and a 200 day moving average of $221.23. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.40 and a 12 month high of $265.05. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $183,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $267.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.86.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

