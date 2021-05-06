Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Robert W. Baird

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 269.91% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $21.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.94. The company has a market cap of $608.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $49,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 920,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,400,683.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,681 shares of company stock worth $207,959. Insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KPTI. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5,145.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

