KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.55 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Shares of KAR stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.46. The company had a trading volume of 74,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. KAR Auction Services has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $20.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.95.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist cut KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

