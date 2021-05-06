Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaleyra Inc. is providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company manages multi-channel integrated communication services, through its proprietary platform, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots. Kaleyra Inc., formerly known as GigCapital Inc., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Kaleyra in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.60.

Shares of KLR opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. Kaleyra has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $399.03 million, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.84.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $44.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.41 million. On average, research analysts predict that Kaleyra will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Avi S. Katz sold 221,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $4,281,353.82. Also, major shareholder Avi S. Katz sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $3,678,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $857,900 and have sold 658,554 shares valued at $12,251,883. Company insiders own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLR. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kaleyra during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,574,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Kaleyra by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,173,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,575,000 after buying an additional 237,700 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kaleyra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,557,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kaleyra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in Kaleyra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for business-to-consumer communications worldwide. Its platform enables communications by integrating mobile alert notifications and interactive capabilities to reach and engage end-user customers. The company's platform also provides programmable voice/interactive voice response configurations, inbound/outbound short message service capabilities, hosted telephone numbers, conversational marketing solutions, and other IP communications services such as e-mail, push notifications, and WhatsApp.

