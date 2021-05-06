Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ KLDO traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,240. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.14. Kaleido Biosciences has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $318.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.02.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship bought 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $2,472,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Kaleido Biosciences from $10.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kaleido Biosciences from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaleido Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kaleido Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company develops KB195 for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder; KB295 to treat ulcerative colitis; KB174 for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy; and KB109 to treat COVID-19 disease.

