Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ KLDO traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,240. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.14. Kaleido Biosciences has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $318.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.02.
In other news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship bought 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $2,472,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.
About Kaleido Biosciences
Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company develops KB195 for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder; KB295 to treat ulcerative colitis; KB174 for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy; and KB109 to treat COVID-19 disease.
