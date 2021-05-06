Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Issues Earnings Results

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $172.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.02 million. Kadant had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Kadant updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NYSE KAI opened at $177.77 on Thursday. Kadant has a 52-week low of $77.82 and a 52-week high of $189.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.86 and a 200-day moving average of $152.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Kadant alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.66%.

KAI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.25.

In other Kadant news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,280 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total value of $226,636.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,092.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.