JustInvest LLC Has $829,000 Stock Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABB. US Bancorp DE increased its position in ABB by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 193,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after buying an additional 69,977 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in ABB by 2.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ABB during the first quarter worth about $618,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ABB by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 83,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in ABB by 2,344.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABB shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

NYSE ABB opened at $33.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.12. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $33.68. The firm has a market cap of $72.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. ABB’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

