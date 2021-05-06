JustInvest LLC Has $705,000 Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

JustInvest LLC lessened its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,062,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,010,000 after buying an additional 5,116,892 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,257,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,596,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,561 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,977,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $53.65 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.87. The firm has a market cap of $140.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 106.29%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

