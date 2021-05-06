JustInvest LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 60.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,876 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $287.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.41. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $157.48 and a 52 week high of $291.07.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

NSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.24.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

