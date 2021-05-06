JustInvest LLC Buys Shares of 8,621 Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,018,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 19.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $83.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $84.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.20%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

