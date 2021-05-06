JustInvest LLC Buys 734 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 92.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,802,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 35.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $2,811,000. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $529.92 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $280.53 and a 12 month high of $573.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $512.68 and its 200 day moving average is $489.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a PE ratio of 92.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total transaction of $7,450,028.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,090 shares in the company, valued at $36,578,628.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $1,563,846.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,108,920.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,267 shares of company stock worth $11,914,023. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.00.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.