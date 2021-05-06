JustInvest LLC Buys 1,539 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 34.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,644,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,477,000 after buying an additional 2,733,540 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,911,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,242,000 after purchasing an additional 375,853 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $510,600,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,718,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,502,000 after buying an additional 260,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,694,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,321,000 after buying an additional 117,597 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

KMB opened at $135.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.00.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

