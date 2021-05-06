JustInvest LLC Boosts Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 111.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the third quarter valued at $1,583,000. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $445,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KLAC opened at $311.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.46 and a fifty-two week high of $359.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

KLAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen raised their target price on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.59.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

