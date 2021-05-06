JustInvest LLC Acquires 2,994 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

JustInvest LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 72.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 422.0% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC opened at $96.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.21. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.70%.

WEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

