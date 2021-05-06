Justin Nuich Purchases 37,166 Shares of Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD) Stock

Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD) insider Justin Nuich acquired 37,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.96 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of A$35,679.36 ($25,485.26).

Justin Nuich also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mader Group alerts:

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Justin Nuich purchased 54,615 shares of Mader Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.90 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of A$49,262.73 ($35,187.66).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. Mader Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

About Mader Group

Mader Group Limited, a contracting company, provides specialized contract labor for maintenance and support of mobile and fixed plant equipment in the resources sector in Australia and internationally. It offers auto and HV electricians, drill support team, clean team, rapid response teams, rostered support, shutdown teams, specialized tool hire, training and mentoring, and diggers support teams, as well as labor for component exchange, boilermaker and line boring, field support, fixed plant support, trade upgrade program, rail maintenance, and workshops.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Mader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.